Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
GCC Chief Lauds Qatar's Mediation In DRC-M23 Deal

2025-07-20 02:09:15
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, July 19 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi commended the mediation efforts made by Qatar which led to the signing of a declaration of principles between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Rwanda-backed March 23 (M23) rebel movement.
The deal, signed in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, paves the way to ending the fighting in eastern Congo, and strengthening peace and security in the region, Al-Budaiwi said in a press release.
He appreciated Qatar's active diplomatic role and relentless efforts to promote peace and dialogue on regional and international scales pursuant to the rules of the UN Charter and international law. (end)
