Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,040 Over Past Day
As of July 20, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,035 (+3) tanks, 23,021 (+9) armored fighting vehicles, 30,583 (+52) artillery systems, 1,443 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,198 (+0) air defense systems, 421 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 46,982 (+270) tactical UAVs, 3,515 (+23) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 55,727 (+121) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,932 (+0) units of special military equipmentRead also: SSU marks 2,000 Russian tanks eliminated since invasion
As Ukrinform previously reported, on July 19, there were 115 combat engagements on the frontline, with the fiercest fighting taking place on the Pokrovsk front.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment