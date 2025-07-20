Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,040 Over Past Day

2025-07-20 02:05:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

As of July 20, Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed: 11,035 (+3) tanks, 23,021 (+9) armored fighting vehicles, 30,583 (+52) artillery systems, 1,443 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,198 (+0) air defense systems, 421 (+0) aircraft, 340 (+0) helicopters, 46,982 (+270) tactical UAVs, 3,515 (+23) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 55,727 (+121) vehicles and fuel tankers, 3,932 (+0) units of special military equipment

Read also: SSU marks 2,000 Russian tanks eliminated since invasion

As Ukrinform previously reported, on July 19, there were 115 combat engagements on the frontline, with the fiercest fighting taking place on the Pokrovsk front.

