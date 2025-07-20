Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Missile And Drone Attacks Hit Dnipropetrovsk Region: Fires, Injuries, Damage Across Communities

2025-07-20 02:05:10
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

According to updated information, the missile strike hit Vasylkivka community, injuring five people.

“A 70-year-old man is in serious condition. Another man, aged 71, is receiving outpatient treatment. Also, among the injured are two women aged 41 and 70, and a 59-year-old man,” the post reads.

Overnight, Vasylkivka community was also attacked by drones. A farm enterprise was damaged, sparking a fire that destroyed stored grain. The blaze has been extinguished.

The enemy also attacked Nikopol district throughout the night, using drones and artillery to strike the district center, as well as Marhanets and Pokrovske communities.

Read also: Injuries, damage reported as Russians attack Zaporizhzhia region

As a result, six private homes, a gas pipeline, and a power line were damaged. According to updated information, a drone strike yesterday evening in Nikopol caused a garage fire, which was later put out.

In Mezhova community, infrastructure was damaged in an FPV drone attack.

Updated data from Pavlohrad indicate that, in addition to a school and a private house, 27 apartment buildings were damaged in a massive attack.

Earlier reports confirmed that two people were killed in Pavlohrad and Vasylkivka community.

