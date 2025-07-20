WCL 2025: India Vs Pakistan Legends Match Called Off After Ex-Indian Cricketers Pull Out Amid Backlash

The World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match between India and Pakistan has been cancelled after several former Indian cricketers decided to pull out of the contest, which was scheduled to take place on July 20 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

The second edition of WCL has already kicked off with Pakistan taking on England at Edgbaston on May 18. However, there was much anticipation for the third match of the season between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Ahead of the match, there was severe criticism and backlash over the organisation of the contest amid ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, especially in the wake of the horrendous Pahalgam terror attack.

On April 22 this year, the entire world went in shock after terrorists opened fire on 28 tourists, including 26 Indians and two foreign nationals, in Baisaran Meadows, seven kilometres from Pahalgam town in Jammu and Kashmir, prompting widespread outrage across India.

However, India responded strongly to Pakistan by launching 'Operation Sindoor', targeting several camps in the neighbouring nation, which further escalated diplomatic tensions and intensified public sentiment against any form of sporting engagement with Pakistan.

Ex-Indian cricketers backed out of clash with Pakistan

After backlash and outrage over the organisation of the WCL match between India and Pakistan, several former Indian cricketers, including the likes of Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Pathan brothers, Yusuf and Irfan, and Shikhar Dhawan.

Shikhar Dhawan confirmed his withdrawal from the contest against Pakistan by sharing a screenshot of the mail sent to the organisers of the World Championship of Legends on his X handle and wrote,“Jo kadam 11 May ko liya, uspe aaj bhi waise hi khada hoon. Mera desh mere liye sab kuch hai, aur desh se badhkar kuch nahi hota. "

(The decision I took on May 11, I still stand by it today. My country means everything to me, and nothing is greater than the nation.)

The fixtures of the World Championship of Legends 2025 were announced a week before the tournament and featured a total of 18 matches to be played across four venues in the United Kingdom, including Edgbaston, Northampton, Leicester, and Leeds, with the clash between India and Pakistan scheduled as one of the marquee encounters in the league phase.

The semifinals will take place on July 31, and the Final will be held on August 2 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

WCL releases statement on cancellation of India vs Pakistan match

After massive outrage over the organisation of the WCL 2025 match between India and Pakistan, especially after a horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, the organisers of the tournament released a statement. In the statement, the WCL organising committee revealed the reason behind continuing with the match between India and Pakistan.

The tournament's organisers also apologised for hurting the sentiments of Indian cricket fans and causing discomfort to the Indian Cricket Legends.

“Dear All, We at WCL have always cherished and loved cricket, and our only aim has been to give fans some good, happy moments,” the statement.

“After hearing the news that the Pakistan hockey team will be coming to India this year, and seeing the recent India vs Pakistan volleyball match along with a few other fixtures between the two nations in different sports, we thought of continuing with the India vs Pakistan match at WCL - just to create some happy memories for people around the globe,” the statement added.

“But maybe in the process, we ended up hurting the feelings of many and stirring emotions. More than that, we unintentionally caused discomfort to our Indian Cricket Legends, who have brought so much glory to the country, and we ended up affecting the brands who supported us purely out of love for the game.

“Hence, we have decided to call off the India vs Pakistan match. We sincerely apologise again for hurting the sentiments and hope people will understand that all we ever wanted was to bring a few happy moments to the fans,” the WCL concluded the statement.

After the cancellation of the match against Pakistan, the Indian Cricket Legends, led by Yuvraj Singh, will have their first outing of the ongoing WCL season against South Africa Legends, which will take place on July 22, at the County Ground in Northampton.