Vietnam Reports 37 Deaths in Cruise Ship Accident
(MENAFN) A devastating cruise ship accident in northern Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay has left 37 people confirmed dead and 10 others rescued, according to media on Sunday. In total, 47 individuals have been recovered from the water.
The wreckage was hauled to shore early Sunday morning as authorities launched a deeper investigation into the cause of the disaster.
The vessel went down Saturday afternoon while transporting 48 Vietnamese tourists on a scenic cruise. In addition to the passengers, five crew members were also aboard, media reported.
Following urgent directives from Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Quang Ninh provincial officials mobilized four major ships and specialized rescue teams to support the search and recovery mission.
Rescuers are now in a race against time as Typhoon Wipha looms over the region, heightening the urgency of locating those still unaccounted for, media noted.
