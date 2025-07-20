403
DRC, M23 Rebels Conclude Agreement
(MENAFN) The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the M23 armed faction finalized an accord on Saturday aimed at ceasing the ongoing conflict in the eastern part of the country, according to a news agency.
This mutual declaration of principles was formalized in Doha, Qatar's capital, with signatories representing both sides.
The agreement followed several weeks of diplomatic outreach, including earlier negotiations that took place in Washington.
The hostilities between the DRC and the M23 insurgents—who are reportedly supported by Rwanda—intensified following M23’s January takeover of Goma and Bukavu, the two most populous cities in the DRC's eastern region.
This prolonged violence has led to the deaths of thousands and forced the displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians.
This latest accord follows a distinct peace agreement reached between the Congolese and Rwandan governments in Washington just a month earlier.
