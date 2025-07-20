Prosecutor's Office Employee Hits Woman On Kyiv Sidewalk, Flees Scene - Detained Shortly After
“A shocking incident occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. A Prosecutor's Office employee hit a pedestrian in a designated pedestrian zone on Velyka Vasylkivska Street. Violating both legal and moral norms, the driver hit a woman and fled the scene. He has now been detained,” Kravchenko wrote.
The victim is receiving all necessary medical assistance.
The driver was identified as Andrii Molochnyi, a senior specialist in one of the departments - a civil servant who works within the Prosecutor's Office but is not a prosecutor.
“This is shocking. Let me stress once again: working in the Prosecutor's Office is not a license for impunity - it's a responsibility,” Kravchenko emphasized.
He said he has taken the case under his personal oversight and, as Prosecutor General, will represent the victim's interests in court.
"Such behavior is a disgrace to the entire system. It must be punished severely - and I promise, it will be. The rule of law applies equally to everyone," he stated, offering an apology for the disgraceful act committed by a member of the institution.
In a separate incident in Kyiv, a female driver lost control of her vehicle and drove onto a sidewalk, injuring a woman who was seated on a summer terrace.
