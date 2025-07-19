Dubai Chocolate Spread Recalled In US FDA Issues Highest Risk Warning

A US-based specialty retailer has recalled a batch of Dubai chocolate spread over concerns of salmonella contamination. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published the announcement, updating the risk level Class I, their highest level.

World Market has recalled the product named Emek Spread Pistachio Cacao Cream with Kadayif due to a potential contamination of salmonella, the announcement on the FDA's site read. The products were distributed between June 11 to July 9, 2025.

Recommended For You KT Plus 150: Judges' panel welcomes new set of leaders, innovators

The recall of the Emek products was first initiated on July 14. Three days later, the FDA updated it to a Class I classification, Newsweek reported.

"Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain," the statement said.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis," it added.

The firm initiated the recall after samples of the product were tested by the FDA and the products tested positive for Salmonella. However, no illnesses have been reported to date.

The 'Dubai chocolate', a chocolate bar containing a pistachio and kunafa filling, became popular after going viral on TikTok in 2024. The original chocolate bar was created by Fix Dessert Chocolatier in Dubai, but variations have been made by several brands, including Emek Gıda, whose product is the one affected by the current recall.

FIX Dessert Chocolatier , a Dubai-based dessert brand founded by Sarah Hamouda, came up with the idea of the pistachio kunafa bar. Chef Nouel Catis, a Filipino dessert specialist, was hired by FIX to help develop the now-viral pistachio kunafa chocolate.

Last month, British regulator Food Standards Agency (FSA) said that some Dubai style chocolate being sold in the UK retail market may not meet the country's criteria and may contain banned additives or colouring agents.