Woman Marries 2 Brothers In Himachal Pradesh, Says 'We Believe In Being Transparent'

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a rare but culturally significant event, two brothers from Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district tied the knot with the same woman, reviving the age-old Hatti tradition of polyandry. According to news agency PTI, Pradeep Negi - who works in a government department - and Kapil Negi, who works abroad, both from Shillai village, recently married Sunita Chauhan from the nearby Kunhat village. The celebration was marked by enthusiasm and support from the entire village.

Traditional folk songs and dances were part of the three-day wedding celebration, which began on July 12. Videos of the ceremony have since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention.

Sunita, who hails from Kunhat village, said she was aware of the tradition and made her decision without any“pressure,” adding that she respects the bond they have formed.

“We followed the tradition publicly as we are proud of it, and it was a joint decision,” Pradeep told the news agency.

Kapil said that although he lives abroad, through this marriage,“we're ensuring support, stability, and love for our wife as a united family.”

“We've always believed in transparency,” he added.

Polyandry, though rare in modern India, continues to survive in parts of Himachal's Hatti community, which is known for its close-knit familial traditions. The practice, which draws its name from the Mahabharata's Draupadi - who had five husbands - is traditionally followed to prevent the division of ancestral land and to ensure familial unity. It is also believed to provide security to the woman, who is“never widowed, even if the eldest brother dies.”

Traditionally, only the eldest brother is formally married to the woman, who then accepts the younger brothers as husbands as well. Although the practice has waned due to modern influences, it continues to find expression in parts of the Hatti belt - particularly in regions like Sirmaur, where local customs still hold sway.