J&K To Reap Hydro Power Gains With IWT Termination: LG Sinha

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha on Friday said the termination of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) with Pakistan is a decisive and historic step that will pave the way for Jammu and Kashmir to unlock its long-suppressed hydro power potential and infrastructural growth.

Speaking at the launch of the monograph“Indus Water Treaty-Mirroring the Facts” authored by veteran journalist Shri Sant Kumar Sharma in Jammu, the Lieutenant Governor said the decision to exit the IWT sends a strong and clear message to Pakistan in the wake of the Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam.

“India has made it clear that blood and water cannot flow together. Terror and talks cannot go together, and terror and trade cannot happen together,” LG Sinha said.“The termination of the Indus Water Treaty is a befitting response to Pakistan, and it will have far-reaching consequences since the country depends heavily on the Indus River system.”

He said that with the treaty now revoked, India will have full control over rivers like Jhelum and Chenab, allowing for optimal utilization of water resources in Jammu and Kashmir.

“This marks a new beginning for the region. J&K can now harness its real hydro power potential, irrigate the barren areas of Jammu, and witness new momentum in infrastructure development,” the LG said.“India will now create infrastructure, power plants and diversion systems with proper planning to use its water for the benefit of its citizens.”

Read Also LG Sinha Urges For A Terror-Free, Drug-Free J&K J&K Now a Hub of Education & Innovation Under PM Modi: LG

Describing the 1960 treaty as a“historical mistake”, LG Sinha said it had long hampered infrastructure development and growth in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also paid tribute to the civilians martyred in the recent Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring justice for all terror victims in the Union Territory.

“In cases of terror victims, FIRs are being filed. Encroached properties of victims that were taken over by terrorists or their sympathisers will be vacated by August,” the LG announced.“No victim family will be left behind. We are ensuring jobs, financial assistance, and proper handholding for affected families.”

The event was attended by Smt Anuradha Sharma; Shri Ashok Bhan, Member of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Prof. BK Kuthiala, former Vice-Chancellor of Makhanlal Chaturvedi University; Shri Zorawar Singh Jamwal, Chairman Team Jammu, alongside senior officials, journalists, and literary figures.

Urges For A Terror-free, Drug-free J&K



Pledging to act against a“few elements” speaking the language of proscribed terror group The Resistance Front (TRF), Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday that every citizen of the Union territory has the onerous responsibility to build a terror-free and drug-free society.

He said this while addressing the provincial 'Arya Mahasammelan' at Sher-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) here.

“... There are a few elements who speak the language of the (terror group) TRF. Police administration and security forces are committed to ensuring peace and action against such elements as per the law,” he said, without naming anyone.

The two-day event is organised by Arya Pratinidhi Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir, to commemorate the 200th birth anniversary of Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati and the 150th anniversary of the founding of Arya Samaj.

In his address, Sinha paid tribute to the army, police, and central armed police forces personnel for their supreme sacrifice for Jammu and Kashmir's peace and progress, adding that every citizen has the onerous responsibility to build a terror-free and drug-free union territory.

He observed that the Arya Mahasammelan will provide the new generation with an opportunity to connect with its cultural roots and inspire them to imbibe the noble teachings and ideals of Maharshi Dayananda Saraswati, which hold great significance to humanity in the 21st century. He said the teachings of Swami Dayananda will ensure lasting peace and stability in the world.

“When the Vedas were composed 6000 years ago, India was the centre of world culture and spirituality. There is no evidence of development of civilization and culture in any other country at that time,” the LG said.

Emphasising on the revival of Vedic knowledge, he said its integration into the school curriculum is crucial to offer the young generation great classics of world literature, values and ideals of our ancient civilisation, along with a treasure of knowledge in science, arts, humanities, and mathematics.