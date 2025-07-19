Civilians Injured As Russians Attack Kostiantynivka In Donetsk Region
According to Horbunov, earlier today, July 19, Russian forces launched another assault at Kostiantynivka, deploying FAB-250 aerial bombs and strike FPV drones. The attacks caused destruction of civilian infrastructure and injuries among residents.
Around 11:30, the occupiers carried out three airstrikes on the town: one of the bombs directly hit a multi-story residential building, and two others struck a former cinema building.
As a result, one civilian was injured, and over 10 apartment buildings had their façades damaged. The cinema, one private house, and two civilian cars were also damaged.Read also: Russians shell Kramatorsk : residential area, private homes hit
Horbunov added that two FPV drone strikes were recorded afterward. At 12:00, one strike injured another civilian and damaged the façade of a private house. At 14:10, another drone hit the town again - this time, no one was injured, but the façade of another apartment building was damaged.
“Russian troops continue to deliberately target civilian infrastructure, damaging the homes of peaceful residents,” Horbunov emphasized, urging all civilians who remain in dangerous areas to evacuate as soon as possible to safer locations.
As reported earlier, on July 18, Russian forces killed five civilians and injured nine others in Donetsk region.
