Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Forces Attack Huliaipole, Bilenke In Zaporizhzhia Region With Artillery, Drones

Russian Forces Attack Huliaipole, Bilenke In Zaporizhzhia Region With Artillery, Drones


2025-07-19 10:10:30
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram .

"Due to an FPV drone attack, outbuildings on private property in Huliaipole caught fire," he wrote.

Read also: Casualties reported as Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region

In addition, Russian forces shelled the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district using tube artillery, sparking a fire that spread over 2.5 hectares.

No civilian casualties were reported.

On Saturday, July 19, Russian forces carried out a drone attack on Kherson, injuring a local resident.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram

