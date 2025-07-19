Russian Forces Attack Huliaipole, Bilenke In Zaporizhzhia Region With Artillery, Drones
"Due to an FPV drone attack, outbuildings on private property in Huliaipole caught fire," he wrote.Read also: Casualties reported as Russian forces attack Dnipropetrovsk region
In addition, Russian forces shelled the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district using tube artillery, sparking a fire that spread over 2.5 hectares.
No civilian casualties were reported.
On Saturday, July 19, Russian forces carried out a drone attack on Kherson, injuring a local resident.
Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram
