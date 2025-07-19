Russian Forces Attack Huliaipole, Bilenke In Zaporizhzhia Region With Artillery, Drones

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, reported this on Telegram .

"Due to an FPV drone attack, outbuildings on private property in Huliaipole caught fire," he wrote.

In addition, Russian forces shelled the village of Bilenke in the Zaporizhzhia district using tube artillery, sparking a fire that spread over 2.5 hectares.

No civilian casualties were reported.

On Saturday, July 19, Russian forces carried out a drone attack on Kherson, injuring a local resident.

Photo: Ivan Fedorov / Telegram