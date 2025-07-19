Ukraine Planning To Sell Stakes In Major State-Owned Companies, Economy Minister Says

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated by Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksii Sobolev in a comment to Ukrinform.

“We are now preparing a new stage, looking at the possibility of selling stakes in large state-owned companies. We haven't done this before; the legislation isn't fully ready. We need to make small amendments to several laws to make this possible,” Sobolev said.

He also noted that the privatization procedure needs to be improved and accelerated, particularly by resolving the issue of debts of state-owned companies, which hinder their preparation for sale.

“We have already drafted the necessary changes to the laws and are now working with Parliament to get them passed quickly. This will significantly increase revenue from privatization. Because even though we'll meet the plan by the end of the year, we need much more - we need billions of dollars, but currently, only billions of hryvnias are planned,” the minister emphasized.

When asked whether the government is preparing to add new enterprises to the large-scale privatization list, Sobolev said it is not currently doing so.

“There is no specific list yet. We are analyzing demand, talking with the market, holding consultations to determine who is ready for sale and who requires an international audit. This work is ongoing,” he added.

As reported, the State Property Fund of Ukraine secured over UAH 977 million in budget revenues from successful privatization auctions in the first half of 2025. Total annual revenues from privatization are expected to reach UAH 3.2 billion.