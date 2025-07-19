Congo-M23 Declaration In Doha Welcomed As Step Toward Peace

MENAFN - IANS) Kinshasa, July 20 (IANS) The declaration of principles signed in Doha between the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the March 23 Movement (M23) rebel group has been broadly welcomed as a step toward ending the long-running conflict in the eastern DRC.

The document, brokered by Qatar after months of discreet mediation, outlines a series of agreed-upon principles to guide further talks. While not a final peace deal, the declaration marks a key step toward a comprehensive agreement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Qatari minister of state at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the declaration reflects the parties' commitment to a peaceful settlement. He said Qatar remains committed to supporting the process to bring peace, development, and stability to the DRC people.

According to the document, both sides have agreed to resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiation, within the existing peace framework endorsed by the East African Community (EAC), the Southern African Development Community (SADC), and the African Union (AU).

The declaration outlines a commitment to a permanent ceasefire and prohibits any attempt to seize new positions by force.

Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, chairperson of the AU Commission, welcomed the signing of the declaration as "a major milestone" in the ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace, security, and stability in the eastern DRC and the wider Great Lakes region. He acknowledged the invaluable contributions of all stakeholders, including regional facilitators from the EAC and the SADC.

Togolese Foreign Minister Robert Dussey said the declaration laid a "foundation for fruitful negotiations leading to a permanent ceasefire with M23." With Togolese President Faure Gnassingbe appointed the AU mediator in the DRC crisis, Dussey reaffirmed his country's support for the mediation efforts.

The United Nations Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) welcomed the signing of the declaration, saying that it "paves the way for durable peace, security, and the return of displaced persons and refugees."

Crucially, the declaration commits both the DRC government and the M23 rebels to protecting civilian populations and to facilitating the enforcement of the ceasefire.

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the declaration signed in Doha, crediting Qatari mediation in facilitating the agreement. "For the Congolese people and the Great Lakes region, this peace dynamic rekindles hope and trust," Macron said, adding that France would continue its efforts in support of peace in the region.

As part of its commitment, France is set to host a high-level meeting on the Great Lakes region in September, aimed at reinforcing international support for regional stability and diplomatic coordination.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot welcomed the signing of the declaration and called on all parties to fully and sincerely implement their commitments to achieve a comprehensive peace deal. He urged stakeholders to act "in good faith" and to fully honor the obligations outlined in the agreement.

Yet, Prevot's call comes against a backdrop of persistent regional tensions, unresolved security concerns, and strained diplomatic relations among key players in the Great Lakes region.

In early 2024, Rwanda unilaterally severed diplomatic ties with Belgium, citing what it described as Belgium's hostile posture against Kigali in the regional conflict.

The DRC accuses Rwanda of backing the M23 rebel group, a claim Kigali strongly denies. Meanwhile, Rwanda accuses the Congolese army of collaborating with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, a militia linked to the perpetrators of the 1994 genocide.

A fifth round of peace talks between the DRC government and the M23 recently began in Doha under Qatari mediation. Since late March 2025, several rounds of dialogue have taken place. In April, Kinshasa and the M23 announced a joint commitment to a ceasefire and a broader peace process, though little progress has been seen on the ground.

On Thursday, the M23 warned of a possible resumption of hostilities, accusing the DRC Armed Forces of a large-scale military buildup along multiple front lines, despite ongoing negotiations in Doha.

According to the United Nations, more than 27.8 million people in the DRC are facing food insecurity, with over 7 million internally displaced, many of them multiple times.