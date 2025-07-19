403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Approves Brief Syrian Security Presence in Suwayda
(MENAFN) Israel has granted conditional approval for the brief presence of Syrian internal security units in the southern municipality of Suwayda for a duration of 48 hours, amid mounting unrest in the vicinity, as per an Israeli public broadcaster.
On Friday, the broadcaster disclosed that, in response to ongoing violent confrontations near the predominantly Druze city, Israeli officials have “agreed to permit the temporary entry of Syrian regime security personnel into Suwayda.”
The broadcaster emphasized that the authorization is confined to a two-day period and represents a “calculated effort to prevent further escalation along Israel’s northeastern frontier.”
At the same time, the Syrian Interior Ministry dismissed claims that state security elements had entered the area.
“Some agencies and media channels have circulated inaccurate news regarding the entry of internal security forces into Suwayda province,” stated ministry representative Noureddin al-Baba.
Baba clarified that security personnel remain “at normal readiness” and “have not been deployed or mobilized in the province so far.”
Earlier in the day, significant skirmishes flared up between armed Druze groups and Bedouin tribal fighters near Suwayda’s western perimeter, as reported by a journalist from a news agency.
On Friday, the broadcaster disclosed that, in response to ongoing violent confrontations near the predominantly Druze city, Israeli officials have “agreed to permit the temporary entry of Syrian regime security personnel into Suwayda.”
The broadcaster emphasized that the authorization is confined to a two-day period and represents a “calculated effort to prevent further escalation along Israel’s northeastern frontier.”
At the same time, the Syrian Interior Ministry dismissed claims that state security elements had entered the area.
“Some agencies and media channels have circulated inaccurate news regarding the entry of internal security forces into Suwayda province,” stated ministry representative Noureddin al-Baba.
Baba clarified that security personnel remain “at normal readiness” and “have not been deployed or mobilized in the province so far.”
Earlier in the day, significant skirmishes flared up between armed Druze groups and Bedouin tribal fighters near Suwayda’s western perimeter, as reported by a journalist from a news agency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment