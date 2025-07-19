403
Russian Envoy Says EU Sanctions Impact Europe More
(MENAFN) Kirill Dmitriev, the presidential investment envoy, stated on Telegram Friday that the EU sanctions aimed at Russia inflict significantly more harm on the bloc’s member countries than on Moscow itself.
Earlier the same day, Brussels revealed its 18th round of sanctions against Russia, focusing on the nation’s hydrocarbon exports and its banking industry.
Among the financial entities targeted was the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), led by Dmitriev as CEO.
Dmitriev explained that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen advocated for sanctions on the fund because the RDIF “facilitates the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, promotes dialogue between Russia and the United States, and invests in the growth of the Russian economy.”
The envoy asserted that these economic measures are detrimental to the member states of the bloc, as they lose reliable energy supplies and access to the Russian market.
