Petroleum Dealers Urged To Lead India's Energy Transition With Innovation & Sustainability: Minister Puri

MENAFN - KNN India)Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, has called on petroleum dealers across India to play an active role in the country's energy transition, urging them to embrace innovation, sustainability, and digital readiness in line with India's evolving energy goals.

Addressing the Plenary Session of the All India Petroleum Dealers Association (AIPDA) Conclave, Puri emphasised the need for retail outlets to transform into centres of customer excellence and energy entrepreneurship. AIPDA is the country's largest body representing petroleum retail dealers.

Recognising the critical role petroleum dealers play in India's energy distribution ecosystem, the Minister acknowledged long-standing concerns over dealer margins, operational costs, and freight disparities.

He assured participants of the government's commitment to dialogue and resolution, citing the October 2024 dealer margin revision and intra-state freight rationalisation as key steps taken to address structural issues.

He also reiterated that structured platforms for grievance redressal and dealer engagement would be further strengthened.

He noted that despite volatility, India contributed 16 percent of global crude oil consumption growth and is projected to account for 25 percent over the next 30 years.

Puri also highlighted India's achievements in biofuels, noting that ethanol blending has risen from 1.53 percent in 2014 to nearly 20 percent in 2025.

This transition has resulted in significant benefits: Rs 1.4 lakh crore in foreign exchange savings, substitution of 238 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil, a 717 lakh metric tonne reduction in CO2 emissions, and direct payments of Rs 1.21 lakh crore to farmers.

He also pointed to the expansion of CNG stations to over 8,100 and the provision of more than 10 crore LPG connections under PMUY, which have improved public health and empowered women.

Appreciating the work of petroleum dealers who serve over 67 million customers daily, the Minister called them the“physical interface between citizens and the national energy system.”

He stressed the importance of ensuring accessibility, availability, and affordability-the three pillars of energy justice-as India shifts towards renewable and alternative energy sources.

Puri laid out a vision for the future of fuel retailing, urging dealers to adopt digital dispensing systems, strengthen safety protocols, and explore non-fuel services such as EV charging, fintech offerings, and utility bill payments.

He encouraged partnerships with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to implement rooftop solar, energy-efficient infrastructure, and new service models that align with India's push for energy self-reliance.

He specifically encouraged dealers to leverage the strategic locations of their outlets to generate Non-Fuel Revenue (NFR) through services like battery swapping stations, communication hubs, digital kiosks, and clean water points.

He assured AIPDA members of the government's continued support and emphasised the crucial role of petroleum dealers in achieving the vision of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India).

(KNN Bureau)