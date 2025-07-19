UN High Commissioner For Refugees Grandi In Kabul
Deputy Minister of Refugee and Repatriation Sheikh Kaleem-ur-Rahman Fani welcomed Grandi at the Kabul International Airport on Friday morning, MoRR said in a statement.
Fani said addressing refugee-related challenges was a shared responsibility.
He noted that in addition to emergency assistance, returnees were in need of shelter, education and healthcare services.
He expressed hope that the visit of UN High Commissioner for Refugees would play a positive role in supporting the reintegration of returnees and mobilising aid for them.
Meanwhile, Filippo Grandi said the purpose of his visit was to meet officials of the Islamic Emirate and the Afghan people in order to understand the situation of returnees and explore joint solutions.
The ministry's statement also quoted Grandi as describing the mass and forced repatriation of Afghan refugees from neighbouring countries as a major challenge.
While acknowledging the global financial crisis, he said UNHCR would continue its efforts and support for Afghan returnees as before.
Grandi is also scheduled to visit western Herat province after holding meetings in Kabul to assess the conditions of returning families there.
kk/ma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment