UN High Commissioner For Refugees Grandi In Kabul

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi has arrived in Kabul to assess the challenges faced by Afghan refugees, says the Ministry of Refugees of Repatriation (MoRR).

Deputy Minister of Refugee and Repatriation Sheikh Kaleem-ur-Rahman Fani welcomed Grandi at the Kabul International Airport on Friday morning, MoRR said in a statement.

Fani said addressing refugee-related challenges was a shared responsibility.

He noted that in addition to emergency assistance, returnees were in need of shelter, education and healthcare services.

He expressed hope that the visit of UN High Commissioner for Refugees would play a positive role in supporting the reintegration of returnees and mobilising aid for them.

Meanwhile, Filippo Grandi said the purpose of his visit was to meet officials of the Islamic Emirate and the Afghan people in order to understand the situation of returnees and explore joint solutions.

The ministry's statement also quoted Grandi as describing the mass and forced repatriation of Afghan refugees from neighbouring countries as a major challenge.

While acknowledging the global financial crisis, he said UNHCR would continue its efforts and support for Afghan returnees as before.

Grandi is also scheduled to visit western Herat province after holding meetings in Kabul to assess the conditions of returning families there.

