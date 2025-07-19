Serbian Government Highly Appreciates Mission Of Sergei Polunin Foundation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, met today with the world-renowned Russian ballet artist Sergei Polunin, who is on a visit to Serbia as part of the activities of his Foundation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.