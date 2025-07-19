EHP Inc. And Mardy Gould Launch AI-Powered Compliance Platform To Drive Employer Tax Savings And Wellness Engagement

EHP Inc. debuts an AI-powered compliance platform to track wellness activity, boost engagement, and help employers unlock IRS-approved tax savings.

- Mardy GouldJACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EHP Inc., recognized nationally as The Employer's Choice, announced today the official release of its AI-based compliance and wellness engagement system. Under the leadership of Mardy Gould , Managing Partner of EHP Inc., the company has developed a proprietary solution that gives employers complete visibility, documentation, and protection when offering tax-advantaged wellness benefits to their workforce.This innovation solves one of the most critical flaws in traditional wellness programs: lack of verifiable engagement and compliance. By integrating artificial intelligence into the administration and monitoring process, EHP Inc. ensures that employers can confidently offer IRS-backed wellness plans while meeting documentation and participation standards required under Sections 125, 106(a), and 213(d) of the Internal Revenue Code.“Employers are tired of programs that promise tax savings but collapse under audit,” said Mardy Gould.“We built a platform that delivers real savings, real compliance, and real participation-automatically.”The Compliance-First Wellness Model Employers Have Been Waiting ForEHP Inc.'s AI-driven wellness compliance engine offers a complete infrastructure for employers to implement, monitor, and scale tax-efficient health benefit programs. Unlike manual or outdated models, EHP's system actively tracks participation, nudges employees with reminders, and creates a permanent record of activity-ensuring employers stay within IRS rules and avoid potential penalties.Platform Highlights Include:Automated Participation Tracking – AI confirms employee involvement in eligible wellness activities and stores timestamped proof for compliance.Smart Notifications & Nudging – Employees receive real-time alerts and reminders to engage in program activities before falling out of compliance.Audit-Ready Documentation – Every action is logged and stored in a secure system, creating a clear defense in the event of IRS or third-party review.Employer Insights Dashboard – Administrators access live analytics on employee engagement, compliance rates, and projected savings.This platform transforms what was once a static, paper-heavy process into a living, intelligent system-giving employers the confidence and infrastructure they need to fully leverage wellness benefits while lowering payroll tax liability.Tax Savings Without Complexity or Cost CreepEHP Inc. enables employers to reclassify a portion of taxable compensation into pre-tax wellness benefits, creating up to $650 in annual FICA savings per employee-without increasing total compensation costs. The program is carefully structured to comply with all relevant IRS sections and is administered through trusted third-party benefit administrators.What sets EHP Inc. apart:No Net New Spend for EmployersIncreased Employee Take-Home PayFully Compliant With IRS Codes 125, 106(a), 213(d)Technology-Backed Implementation & MonitoringStreamlined Payroll IntegrationZero Manual Oversight Required by Employers“This isn't a workaround. It's a legitimate, tested, and technology-powered benefit model that works,” added Gould.“We're giving employers a system-not a pitch deck.”Built by Operators. Designed for Scale. Backed by Legal Infrastructure.EHP Inc. was created for business owners and operators who understand the risk of poor compliance and the opportunity in smart tax planning. With this platform, EHP delivers a complete solution that merges legal structure, real-time data, and AI automation-making it easy for employers to unlock tax savings and boost employee satisfaction simultaneously.Employers partnering with EHP receive:AI-powered compliance toolsThird-party administrative infrastructureIRS documentation and audit defenseAutomated employee education and remindersFlexible integration with existing payroll and benefits systemsAbout Mardy Gould and EHP Inc.Mardy Gould is the Managing Partner of EHP Inc., a nationally recognized compliance-first benefits company specializing in pre-tax wellness and compensation programs. With deep experience in legal structuring, benefits design, and business operations, Gould has built EHP into a category leader, known for its ability to protect employers while delivering measurable results.Under his leadership, EHP has scaled rapidly by offering a rare combination of compliance, automation, and financial benefit-all wrapped into a platform that is easy to implement and defend. Employers across multiple sectors trust EHP to safeguard their payroll strategy, employee benefits, and regulatory exposure.

