UNRWA: Food Aid Awaits In Egypt To Cross To Gaza Strip
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, July 19 (Petra) – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said on Saturday it has food in Egypt enough for Gaza for over three months, but supplies are still waiting to cross into the blockaded Strip.
The agency said in a post on X that food supplies are stored in warehouses in the Egyptian town of El Arish with logistics in place to move into Gaza.
It renewed a call for opening crossings and lifting the blockade, expressing full readiness to carry out its humanitarian role to deliver aid to the people of Gaza, including about one million children.
