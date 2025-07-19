Rare Sighting: Black Panther Caught On Camera Walking With Leopards In Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris
The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan, who captioned it:“Bagheera (black panther) and other friends for a night walk on the roads of Nilgiris. What a rare thing.” The footage shows all three felines calmly strolling down the road under the night sky, their graceful movements captivating viewers.Not a Different Species
In a follow-up post, Kaswan clarified that black panthers are not a separate species, but melanistic variants of the Indian leopard (Panthera pardus).
“In India, a black panther is a melanistic variant of the common leopard. These animals appear black due to a genetic condition called melanism, which results in excess dark pigmentation. Despite their coats, leopard rosettes are often visible under certain lighting. They are often found with normal leopards also. But here, documentation of a melanistic with two normal is rare,” he explained.
He also stressed the importance of wildlife protection, adding,“Conservation efforts are vital for their survival, as they face threats like habitat loss and poaching.”Internet Reacts
The post has since drawn over 25,000 views and sparked a lively response online.
One user joked,“They are looking for Sher Khan,” while another commented,“I remember Baghira from Mowgli. Such a cute character.” A third added,“I hope they liked the automatic street lights,” pointing to the modern world's encroachment on natural habitats.
Many were struck by the animals' elegance, sharing reactions such as“That pride in her walk” and“Majestic!!!!” – perfectly capturing the sense of awe the video has inspired.
