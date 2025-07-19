Tata Motors To Launch 6 Cars Soon - Here's What's Coming

As part of its strategy to introduce new vehicles to the Indian market, Tata Motors plans to launch at least six new and updated car models by the end of the current financial year. Learn about some of the upcoming Tata cars expected by 2025.

Tata Sierra

One of the most anticipated Tata cars this year is the Tata Sierra. The company has confirmed its arrival in the second half of 2025. However, the exact launch date is yet to be announced. The Sierra will initially launch with a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine instead of the 1.5-liter turbo motor. This powertrain strategy will help Tata offer the SUV at a more attractive price point. A fully electric Tata Sierra is also in the pipeline. It could share its powertrain with the Harrier EV.

Tata Punch/Punch EV Facelift

The popular Tata Punch and Punch EV are due for a mid-life update in October 2025. The ICE-powered Punch facelift is likely to borrow its design elements from the Punch EV. Significant changes are expected inside the car's cabin. The 2025 Tata Punch facelift could feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, a two-spoke steering wheel borrowed from the new Altroz, and a touch-based HVAC control panel. The updated Punch is expected to retain the current 86bhp, 1.2L NA petrol engine. The 2025 Tata Punch EV could borrow the larger 45kWh battery pack from the Nexon EV.

Tata Curve CNG

In the coming months, Tata Motors will expand the Curve SUV lineup with a CNG variant. Tata's iCNG technology is likely to be offered with the 1.2-liter turbo petrol engine. No major design changes are expected except for an iCNG badge on the boot and arrow inserts on the 18-inch wheels. The cabin layout and features will remain identical to the standard Curve. Minor updates might come to the instrument cluster to display CNG-related information.

Tata Harrier/Safari Petrol

In the first half of 2026, Tata's popular Harrier and Safari SUVs will get a new 1.5-liter turbocharged, direct injection (TGDi) petrol engine. First showcased at the 2024 Auto Expo, this petrol engine produces 170PS of power at 5,000rpm and 280Nm of torque at 2000rpm - 3,500rpm. It meets BS6 Phase II emission norms and can use E20 (20% ethanol) petrol fuel.