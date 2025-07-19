'80% Of TV Components Come From China': Rahul Gandhi Says Make In India Merely Assembling, Not Manufacturing

Calling for a ground-level change needed to make India move beyond the assembly line to become a true manufacturing power, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday stated that India in the name of "Make in India" is merely assembling products and not truly manufacturing them.

Gandhi, in a post on X, stated that 80 per cent of the components of most TVs made in India come from China further pointed out that a lack of policy and support, along with heavy taxes and the monopoly of corporations, are stopping small entrepreneurs who want to manufacture.

क्या आप जानते हैं कि भारत में बने ज़्यादातर TVs का 80% हिस्सा चीन से आता है?'मेक इन इंडिया' के नाम पर हम सिर्फ असेंबली कर रहे हैं - असली मैन्युफैक्चरिंग नहीं। iPhone से लेकर TV तक - पुर्ज़े विदेश से आते हैं, हम बस जोड़ते हैं। छोटे उद्यमी निर्माण करना चाहते हैं, लेकिन न नीति... twitter/xNVXbRjuei

- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2025

"Do you know that 80% of the components of most TVs made in India come from China? In the name of 'Make in India', we are merely assembling, not truly manufacturing. From iPhones to TVs - the parts come from abroad; we just put them together," the former Congress President said.

"Small entrepreneurs want to manufacture, but there's neither policy nor support. On the contrary, heavy taxes and the monopoly of select corporates - which have gripped the country's industry," he added.

Gandhi further emphasised that until India becomes self-reliant in production, talks of jobs, growth, and "Make in India" will remain mere speeches.

"Until India becomes self-reliant in production, talks of jobs, growth, and 'Make in India' will remain mere speeches. Ground-level change is needed so that India moves beyond the assembly line to become a true manufacturing power and can compete with China on equal footing," the Congress leader said.

Modi govt's 'Make In India' initiative failed to revive its share of manufacturing in GDP: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi had earlier, during the winter session in the Parliament, alleged that the Modi government's 'Make In India' initiative has failed to revive its share of manufacturing in GDP, which has come down from 15.3 per cent of GDP in 2014 to 12.6 per cent, which is the lowest in the past 60 years.

He had said that China has been working on batteries, robots, motors, and optics for the last ten years, and it has at least a ten-year lead on India in this space.

"As the world stands on the brink of a technological and economic revolution, India needs a new vision for growth, production, and participation--one that directly addresses our two biggest challenges: the job crisis and the lack of opportunity for 90 per cent of Indians," Gandhi posted on X later.

"Jobs come from production, which Make In India has failed to revive. But we have an opportunity with the revolution in energy and mobility - with renewable energy, batteries, electric motors and optics, and AI to bring these together. India must master a central role in this revolution, and boost production to give our youth hope for the future," he said.

"Although China is 10 years ahead, we can catch up - with the right vision. An INDIA government would realign education, enlist experts, widely spread finance, and align our trade and foreign policies. Production is also the foundation of our national security. In a world where wars are not fought between armies but between industrial systems, our dependence on Chinese imports like motors and batteries puts us at risk," he added.