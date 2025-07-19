Whatsapp Message From Barcelona Official Derailed €58M Nico Williams Deal

Barcelona's attempts to sign Athletic Club winger Nico Williams this summer have ended in disappointment, with the move collapsing due to a combination of registration concerns and a controversial communication misstep from within the Catalan club. The 22-year-old Spain international had shown genuine interest in joining Barcelona, and the club had been willing to activate his €58 million release clause. However, the deal stumbled over Barcelona's inability to guarantee his timely registration given their ongoing challenges with La Liga's salary cap regulations.

Nico's agent, Felix Tainta, demanded a clause in the proposed contract that would allow the winger to leave on a free transfer if the club couldn't register him before the window's close. Barcelona refused, leaving discussions deadlocked. From their end, the club believed the agent's demands were the primary hurdle, not the player himself.

Pivotal WhatsApp Incident

The situation deteriorated further when a member from within Barcelona reportedly sent a WhatsApp message directly to Williams, suggesting he drop Tainta and instead hire either Jorge Mendes or Pini Zahavi - both prominent agents with strong ties to the Barcelona board. The message, which was perceived as an attempt to pressure Williams into severing his long-standing professional relationship with his agent, deeply offended the player and his family. Tainta has worked closely with the Williams family for years and represents Nico's brother and Athletic teammate, Iñaki Williams.

Rapid Athletic Club Renewal and Barcelona's New Search

The incident proved to be the breaking point. That very afternoon, Williams instructed Tainta to initiate talks for a contract renewal with Athletic Club. The negotiations were swift and fruitful, and by the following morning, the Basque club formally announced Williams' extension, securing his services until 2035.

In the wake of this abrupt collapse, Barcelona now find themselves without a clear alternative. Their urgent need to bolster the attack remains, but unlike last summer - when the club quickly turned to Dani Olmo after a failed pursuit - this time, there is no obvious fallback option. The events have once again highlighted the volatility of the transfer market, something Athletic Club manager Ernesto Valverde touched upon, noting how quickly deals can change direction.

Barcelona's inability to close the deal and missteps in communication may have cost them an elite talent, and with limited time left in the window, the pressure to find a viable attacking reinforcement is mounting.