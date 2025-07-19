Israel-Syria Agree To Ceasefire Amid Druze-Bedouin Clashes, Says US Envoy

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa have agreed to a ceasefire, US Ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, said on Saturday.

"BREAKTHROUGH ---- Israeli Prime Minister @Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa @SyPresidency supported by the U.S.A. @SecRubio have agreed to a ceasefire embraced by Turkiye, Jordan and its neighbors, Tom Barrack, who is also Special Envoy for Syria, said in a post on X.

The announcement also included a call for unity among Syria's diverse communities to support the peace initiative. "We call upon Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and together with other minorities build a new and united Syrian identity in peace and prosperity with its neighbors," Barrack added.

Ceasefire Follows Israeli Airstrikes On Syria

The ceasefire follows Israeli airstrikes on Syria on Wednesday, which Israel said were carried out to protect the Druze, a minority Arab religious group. Clashes between pro-government forces and Druze factions have left dozens dead since the ouster of longtime Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad, CNN reported.

Syria's security forces have begun deployment in the southern province of Suwayda, following days of deadly fighting between Druze and Bedouin groups and government forces, compounded by Israeli military intervention, Al Jazeera reported.

The deployment began on Saturday, hours after the United States announced that Israel and Syria had agreed to a ceasefire. However, overnight clashes have cast uncertainty over the truce. Syria's government said the ceasefire was enacted“to spare Syrian blood, preserve the unity of Syrian territory, the safety of its people.”

In a televised address, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa stated that he "received international calls to intervene in what is happening in Suwayda and restore security to the country." Al-Sharaa also said Israeli intervention has "reignited tensions" in the city, calling the fighting "a dangerous turning point," while thanking the US for its support.

Earlier, Interior Ministry spokesman Noureddine al-Baba announced on Telegram that“internal security forces have begun deploying in Suwayda province ... with the aim of protecting civilians and putting an end to the chaos.”

According to Al Jazeera's Mohamed Vall, reporting from Damascus, it remained unclear whether Syrian troops had entered Suwayda city or were still on its outskirts as of Saturday morning. He added that Bedouin tribal fighters were awaiting clarity from the government regarding the ceasefire, while Druze leaders were split -- some welcoming the truce and others vowing to continue fighting.

"Al-Sharaa said that national unity was a priority for his government and that part of the role of the government was to be a neutral referee between all parties," Vall reported.“He praised the people of Suwayda, other than the few elements that wanted to sow trouble, saying that both Druze and Arab communities in the city were noble people.”

Fighting in Suwayda had "been going on throughout the night," Al Jazeera reported, but the deployment of Syrian internal security forces was described as "welcome news" by many residents.

On Friday, an Israeli official told reporters, on condition of anonymity, that due to "ongoing instability in southwest Syria," Israel had agreed to allow the "limited entry of the [Syrian] internal security forces into Suwayda district for the next 48 hours."The Syrian Health Ministry has reported at least 260 deaths in the Druze-majority city, with the International Organization for Migration estimating that around 80,000 people have fled the area.

"A lot of extrajudicial killings [are] being reported," said Vall.“People are suffering, even those who have been killed or forced to flee, they don't have electricity, they don't have water, because most of those services have been badly affected by the fighting.”

Al Jazeera further reported that on Friday night, Israeli forces dispersed a "violent" gathering of Druze citizens near the border fence in the Majdal Shams area of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. The army stated that several demonstrators crossed into Syrian territory and that efforts were underway to return them.

According to Al Jazeera, Damascus believed it had received a green light from both the US and Israel to send forces to Suwayda, based on remarks by US special envoy Thomas Barrack and security discussions with Israeli officials. This perception reportedly came despite earlier Israeli warnings against such deployment.