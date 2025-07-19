403
Gaza Government Urges Immediate Humanitarian Access, End to Blockade
(MENAFN) In a powerful appeal issued Saturday, the Gaza government media office urgently called on the global community to open permanent and secure humanitarian corridors into Gaza, halt the politicization of aid, and end the ongoing Israeli blockade responsible for widespread starvation.
The statement urged governments, UN agencies, international organizations, and human rights bodies worldwide to act without delay. It stressed the immediate need for “the establishment of internationally supervised humanitarian corridors to guarantee unrestricted delivery of food and medicine across Gaza,” and demanded that “aid distribution be free from manipulation by Israeli occupation forces or their collaborators.”
The media office strongly condemned the blockade as a “collective crime” against civilians and called for its immediate removal.
Furthermore, the statement called for “intense international pressure on Israel to halt its genocidal policies of starvation and forced displacement” and for a swift global investigation into “the crime of starvation, with those responsible held accountable in courts of justice.”
Despite mounting calls for a ceasefire, Israel's military continues its aggressive offensive on Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023, claiming the lives of nearly 59,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are women and children.
Israel imposed a comprehensive humanitarian blockade on Gaza on March 2, cutting off essential supplies such as food and medical aid to over 2 million Palestinians in the region. While international pressure led to a small influx of aid in late May, the UN has been sidelined, with the controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation now overseeing distribution sites—an arrangement that has already contributed to hundreds of deaths.
