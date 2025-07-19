403
S-African representative states Gaza crisis ‘unquestionably a genocide’
(MENAFN) The ongoing humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza constitutes “unquestionably a genocide,” according to Chrispin Phiri, spokesperson for South Africa’s Ministry of International Relations. Speaking to RT, Phiri highlighted the severity of the crisis following a two-day international summit held in Bogotá, Colombia.
The gathering brought together representatives from nearly two dozen nations, including Bolivia, Colombia, Cuba, Indonesia, Iraq, Libya, Malaysia, Namibia, Nicaragua, Oman, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and South Africa. These countries collectively supported six proposed actions intended to curb Israel’s military operations in the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
Commenting on the involvement of Western nations like Spain, Ireland, and Norway, Phiri acknowledged it as a sign of growing global concern and commitment. However, he emphasized that declarations of solidarity are meaningless without concrete enforcement. “International law is only effective if nations are willing and able to implement it,” he warned, adding that failure to uphold rulings from bodies such as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the UN threatens the legitimacy of the global legal framework.
Phiri also echoed statements made by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, asserting that the crisis is not only about Palestine but also a test of international law itself. He cautioned that by the time the ICJ delivers a final verdict, Gaza might be so devastated that nothing is left to protect, underscoring the urgency of immediate humanitarian intervention.
Calling for broader participation in the so-called "Hague Group," Phiri urged nations to uphold their obligations under the Genocide Convention. He also criticized what he called “hypocrisy” from countries that voice support for UN resolutions but fail to take tangible action.
In December 2023, South Africa filed a case with the ICJ accusing Israel of committing acts of genocide in Gaza following the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Since then, nearly 57,800 Palestinians—many of them women and children—have reportedly been killed by the Israel Defense Forces.
