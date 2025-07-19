403
IDF destroyes Gaza’s sole Catholic church
(MENAFN) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shelled Gaza’s sole Catholic church, resulting in the deaths of three individuals and injuries to several others. This tragic event prompted Pope Leo XIV to send a telegram expressing his condolences to the affected parish. Israeli authorities in West Jerusalem have acknowledged the incident, attributing it to “stray ammunition.”
In the telegram delivered by church representatives, Pope Leo XIV conveyed his profound sorrow over the loss of life and harm inflicted by the military strike. He urged for an “immediate ceasefire” in the Gaza region, as reported by a news agency.
Caritas Internationalis, a Catholic relief organization, highlighted that the church served as a refuge for displaced civilians who were simply trying to survive. The charity condemned the attacks on civilians, especially those seeking shelter in churches, places of worship, and clearly marked humanitarian zones.
