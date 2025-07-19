403
Syrian government announces truce across nation
(MENAFN) The Syrian government has declared a total and immediate halt to all hostilities, marking a significant move aimed at de-escalating tensions across the country.
According to an official statement, the decision was made in light of the serious challenges Syria is currently facing. Emphasizing the need to protect lives, maintain territorial integrity, and ensure the safety of the population, the presidency called for an end to violence.
“In light of the critical circumstances the country is going through, and out of concern to spare Syrian blood, preserve the unity of Syrian territory, the safety of its people, and in response to national and humanitarian responsibility, the Presidency of the Syrian Arab Republic announces a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire,” the statement declared.
The announcement further urged all parties to give the state, its institutions, and its armed forces the opportunity to carry out the ceasefire in a way that strengthens national stability and prevents further bloodshed.
“The Presidency urges everyone to allow space for the Syrian state, its institutions, and forces to implement this ceasefire responsibly, in a manner that ensures the consolidation of stability and the cessation of bloodshed,” it added.
