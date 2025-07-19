Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tropical Storm Wipha Leaves Philippines, Heads Toward Southern China


2025-07-19 05:24:21
(MENAFN) Tropical Storm Wipha strengthened into a severe weather system on Saturday as it veered away from the Philippines, lashing numerous regions — including Metro Manila — with intense winds and torrential rain.

According to a bulletin released Saturday morning by PAGASA, the country’s state weather agency, Wipha left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 10 a.m. local time.

The agency said the storm is now tracking west-northwest toward southern China. Wipha is expected to gain more strength and may escalate to typhoon status by Sunday afternoon or evening.

PAGASA noted in its advisory: "The wind signals warn the public of the general wind threat over an area due to the tropical cyclone. Local winds may be slightly stronger or enhanced in coastal and upland/mountainous areas exposed to winds."

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that 96,791 people across the Philippines have been affected by the storm. The weather disturbance triggered flooding and landslides in several communities.

Authorities also confirmed that two individuals are currently missing as a result of the storm's impact.

