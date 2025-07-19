Forty schools get emails threatening of bombs in India

At least 40 educational institutions in Bengaluru, a major city in southern India, were targeted with bomb threat emails on Friday, causing alarm among school administrators who promptly informed law enforcement authorities.The emails warned that explosive devices had been hidden inside classrooms within black plastic bags. In response, police teams, supported by bomb disposal units and sniffer dogs, conducted thorough inspections at each school. Thankfully, no explosives were discovered during these searches.These threats in Bengaluru follow a series of similar warnings earlier this week in India’s capital region, Delhi, as well as at the Golden Temple complex located in Amritsar, Punjab, in the north of the country.Last year, fake bomb threats caused widespread disruption across India, affecting airlines, schools, hospitals, and hotels, leading to significant public concern.

