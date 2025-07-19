403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Forty schools get emails threatening of bombs in India
(MENAFN)
At least 40 educational institutions in Bengaluru, a major city in southern India, were targeted with bomb threat emails on Friday, causing alarm among school administrators who promptly informed law enforcement authorities.
The emails warned that explosive devices had been hidden inside classrooms within black plastic bags. In response, police teams, supported by bomb disposal units and sniffer dogs, conducted thorough inspections at each school. Thankfully, no explosives were discovered during these searches.
These threats in Bengaluru follow a series of similar warnings earlier this week in India’s capital region, Delhi, as well as at the Golden Temple complex located in Amritsar, Punjab, in the north of the country.
Last year, fake bomb threats caused widespread disruption across India, affecting airlines, schools, hospitals, and hotels, leading to significant public concern.
At least 40 educational institutions in Bengaluru, a major city in southern India, were targeted with bomb threat emails on Friday, causing alarm among school administrators who promptly informed law enforcement authorities.
The emails warned that explosive devices had been hidden inside classrooms within black plastic bags. In response, police teams, supported by bomb disposal units and sniffer dogs, conducted thorough inspections at each school. Thankfully, no explosives were discovered during these searches.
These threats in Bengaluru follow a series of similar warnings earlier this week in India’s capital region, Delhi, as well as at the Golden Temple complex located in Amritsar, Punjab, in the north of the country.
Last year, fake bomb threats caused widespread disruption across India, affecting airlines, schools, hospitals, and hotels, leading to significant public concern.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment