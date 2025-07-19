403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ex-South Korean Leader Yoon Faces New Charges Over Martial Law
(MENAFN) South Korea’s former President Yoon Suk Yeol was hit with fresh criminal charges Saturday over his controversial declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024, media reported.
Prosecutors allege Yoon abused his presidential authority by retroactively authoring the martial law decree, infringing on the legal rights of Cabinet officials, and tampering with government records to conceal key actions. These new accusations come as Yoon already faces trial for insurrection and remains in custody at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang.
Yoon was initially taken into custody earlier this month following a Seoul court’s arrest order, which cited the risk that he might attempt to destroy evidence.
The 64-year-old was previously detained in January but released in March when a separate court ruling overturned that earlier arrest.
Yoon’s political downfall accelerated in April when the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment, originally passed by the National Assembly in December. He was formally ousted from office as a result.
In the wake of his removal, a snap presidential election took place in June, ushering in President Lee Jae Myung. One of Lee’s first actions was signing into law a measure authorizing expanded investigations into Yoon’s handling of martial law.
Prosecutors allege Yoon abused his presidential authority by retroactively authoring the martial law decree, infringing on the legal rights of Cabinet officials, and tampering with government records to conceal key actions. These new accusations come as Yoon already faces trial for insurrection and remains in custody at the Seoul Detention Center in Uiwang.
Yoon was initially taken into custody earlier this month following a Seoul court’s arrest order, which cited the risk that he might attempt to destroy evidence.
The 64-year-old was previously detained in January but released in March when a separate court ruling overturned that earlier arrest.
Yoon’s political downfall accelerated in April when the Constitutional Court upheld his impeachment, originally passed by the National Assembly in December. He was formally ousted from office as a result.
In the wake of his removal, a snap presidential election took place in June, ushering in President Lee Jae Myung. One of Lee’s first actions was signing into law a measure authorizing expanded investigations into Yoon’s handling of martial law.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment