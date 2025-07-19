Baku Initiative Group Conducts Research On New Caledonia With Int'l Partners
The research explores the roots and consequences of the May unrest in New Caledonia, shedding light on the repression faced by the Kanak people, the chronology of events, the scale of violence and destruction, and the response of France, the United Nations (UN), and regional powers.
Conducted from March through June 2025, the study highlights the colonial roots of the Kanak people's resistance and critically assesses the systemic denial of fundamental rights to colonized populations. It argues that France's attempt to maintain control over the territory through force and administrative means-disregarding the Kanak people's right to self-determination-has only deepened the conflict.
The study presents several key conclusions that highlight both the local dynamics of New Caledonia and its broader political implications. The crisis of 2024 demonstrated that France's efforts to retain control over the territory through coercive and administrative means-while disregarding the indigenous Kanak people's right to self-determination-have only deepened tensions.
"The French response in the form of repression, emergency rule, and arrests shows an unwillingness to engage in dialogue and reveals that colonial reflexes remain strong," the study notes. It concludes that the question of New Caledonia's status is not solely France's internal affair and that lasting peace is only possible through a just resolution based on international law.
The agreement signed on July 12 between France and New Caledonia, the report asserts, confirms the forecasted outcomes of the research: the Kanak people must be the ones to determine the island's future, and New Caledonia should advance toward full independence in a phased manner.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment