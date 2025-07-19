403
Social Affairs Min. Congratulates Kuwait Disabled Sport Club Over West Asia Basketball Title
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 19 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila congratulated on Friday Kuwait Disabled Sport Club on winning the title of the 9th West Asia Wheelchair Basketball Championship, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.
In a statement to KUNA, Minister Al-Huwaila affirmed that this remarkable achievement reflects the strong determination and perseverance of Kuwaiti athletes, highlighting their distinguished representation of Kuwait's sports community in regional and international forums.
The minister expressed deep appreciation for the efforts exerted by the club's players, administrative, and technical teams, stressing that this victory would not have been achieved without the continuous support and care from Kuwait's wise political leadership for people with disabilities in various fields.
She emphasized that Kuwait is proud of this outstanding sports achievement, which represents a significant addition to the record of Kuwaiti sports, wishing Kuwait Disabled Sport Club further success and accomplishments in the future. (end)
