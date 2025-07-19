Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Social Affairs Min. Congratulates Kuwait Disabled Sport Club Over West Asia Basketball Title


2025-07-19 05:04:22
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, July 19 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila congratulated on Friday Kuwait Disabled Sport Club on winning the title of the 9th West Asia Wheelchair Basketball Championship, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman.
In a statement to KUNA, Minister Al-Huwaila affirmed that this remarkable achievement reflects the strong determination and perseverance of Kuwaiti athletes, highlighting their distinguished representation of Kuwait's sports community in regional and international forums.
The minister expressed deep appreciation for the efforts exerted by the club's players, administrative, and technical teams, stressing that this victory would not have been achieved without the continuous support and care from Kuwait's wise political leadership for people with disabilities in various fields.
She emphasized that Kuwait is proud of this outstanding sports achievement, which represents a significant addition to the record of Kuwaiti sports, wishing Kuwait Disabled Sport Club further success and accomplishments in the future. (end)
oys


MENAFN19072025000071011013ID1109820838

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search