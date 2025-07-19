Tiger Shroff Surprises Dad Jackie Shroff With Sweet Appearance At 'Hunter 2' Trailer Launch

Actor Tiger Shroff on Friday attended the trailer launch of 'Hunter 2', surprising dad Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty.

He came to offer his support to the entire 'Hunter 2' team. Cheering for his father and Suniel Shetty, Tiger at the trailer launch said, " Honestly speaking, I'm getting a chance to witness two OG action heroes together after a very long time. So very happy to be witnessing the trailer for the first time with you all, so congratulations."

"I'm feeling strange trying to come here and tell you guys to watch my dad's series . He is the original hero. Of course, I'm just here as a fanboy too, Mai promote karne nahi aya hu in dono ko zarurat nahi hai. I am happy to be here, and I think I'm in a way getting a promotion for myself by just standing between these two," Tiger quipped.

'Hunter Season 2 - Tootega Nahi Todega' also stars Anusha Dandekar, Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas.

Expressing his excitement about his return to the series, Suniel Shetty highlighted, "Season 2 of Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega digs deeper into Vikram's past, his pain, and what drives him. This trailer is just the tip of the iceberg. What I love most is how personal the action feels this time. It's not just about guns and chases, it's about what's at stake emotionally. And that emotional weight made every scene more intense. Launching the trailer in front of fans and the media gave us a real sense of how ready people are for this next chapter."

Sharing insights about his character, Jackie Shroff shared, "Jumping into Hunter 2 - Tootega Nahi Todega was a wild ride. The world had its own vibe, and then this Salesman walks in and turns it all upside down. Playing him was like holding fire in your hands - calm, yet deadly. The trailer's out, Bhidus! Time to dive in and enjoy the ride!"

The second season will be out on Amazon MX Player on July 24. (ANI).