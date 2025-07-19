403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US to curb criticism of foreign elections
(MENAFN) Secretary of State Marco Rubio has directed the US State Department to significantly reduce its public commentary on the fairness of elections in other countries, according to a memo obtained by the Wall Street Journal. The policy marks a shift away from the previous administration’s focus on promoting democratic values abroad.
Under President Joe Biden, US officials frequently criticized foreign elections they deemed undemocratic. For instance, outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken had labeled the 2020 Belarusian election unfair due to what he called a “repressive environment” and voiced concern over democratic backsliding in Georgia. Such remarks were often condemned by the nations involved as unwelcome interference.
Rubio’s new directive states that US comments on foreign electoral integrity should be made only in rare cases where there is a “clear and compelling” foreign policy reason. Instead of ideological advocacy, the memo emphasized that diplomacy should prioritize advancing US strategic interests.
According to the document, congratulatory messages should focus on the election winner and highlight mutual policy goals, avoiding any discussion of legitimacy, democratic values, or the election’s fairness.
This policy is part of President Donald Trump’s “America First” approach, which encourages pragmatic foreign relations based on aligned interests rather than ideological concerns. The memo notes that while the US will continue to uphold its own democratic principles, it will also seek partnerships wherever its strategic objectives are met.
Despite the stated policy, critics point to recent actions by Trump that contradict this stance—such as his imposition of a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports and calls to end the legal prosecution of his political ally, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. In response, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned that Trump is not “emperor of the world.”
The change in policy also follows other aggressive foreign actions by Washington, including visa restrictions placed on Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
Under President Joe Biden, US officials frequently criticized foreign elections they deemed undemocratic. For instance, outgoing Secretary of State Antony Blinken had labeled the 2020 Belarusian election unfair due to what he called a “repressive environment” and voiced concern over democratic backsliding in Georgia. Such remarks were often condemned by the nations involved as unwelcome interference.
Rubio’s new directive states that US comments on foreign electoral integrity should be made only in rare cases where there is a “clear and compelling” foreign policy reason. Instead of ideological advocacy, the memo emphasized that diplomacy should prioritize advancing US strategic interests.
According to the document, congratulatory messages should focus on the election winner and highlight mutual policy goals, avoiding any discussion of legitimacy, democratic values, or the election’s fairness.
This policy is part of President Donald Trump’s “America First” approach, which encourages pragmatic foreign relations based on aligned interests rather than ideological concerns. The memo notes that while the US will continue to uphold its own democratic principles, it will also seek partnerships wherever its strategic objectives are met.
Despite the stated policy, critics point to recent actions by Trump that contradict this stance—such as his imposition of a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports and calls to end the legal prosecution of his political ally, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro. In response, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned that Trump is not “emperor of the world.”
The change in policy also follows other aggressive foreign actions by Washington, including visa restrictions placed on Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment