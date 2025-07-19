403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ethiopian authorities detain dozens of suspected IS
(MENAFN) Ethiopian authorities have apprehended dozens of individuals believed to be linked to the Islamic State (IS), who were allegedly planning coordinated attacks across the country, according to reports citing the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).
The suspects are said to belong to the Somali branch of IS, commonly referred to as Daesh, which operates from Somalia’s Puntland region. Their arrest came as part of a joint effort between Ethiopia’s federal police and various regional security forces. Operations were carried out in multiple areas, including the capital city Addis Ababa, as well as in Oromia and Amhara.
“NISS has been closely monitoring the group’s cross-border infiltration strategies and its efforts to establish sleeper cells in Ethiopia,” according to the report.
Authorities claim the detainees received training in Puntland before being dispatched into Ethiopia to set up clandestine cells and carry out attacks. The group allegedly maintained direct lines of communication with IS leadership and was actively involved in facilitating logistics, finances, and operational planning. Some members were reportedly also working as recruiters and intelligence agents.
Daesh, while smaller in size compared to Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabaab, remains a significant threat in the region. The two extremist groups are known to compete violently over influence, territory, and ideology, often engaging in deadly clashes. Al-Shabaab continues to be the dominant militant force in Somalia, regularly launching bombings and armed assaults targeting civilians and government forces.
The suspects are said to belong to the Somali branch of IS, commonly referred to as Daesh, which operates from Somalia’s Puntland region. Their arrest came as part of a joint effort between Ethiopia’s federal police and various regional security forces. Operations were carried out in multiple areas, including the capital city Addis Ababa, as well as in Oromia and Amhara.
“NISS has been closely monitoring the group’s cross-border infiltration strategies and its efforts to establish sleeper cells in Ethiopia,” according to the report.
Authorities claim the detainees received training in Puntland before being dispatched into Ethiopia to set up clandestine cells and carry out attacks. The group allegedly maintained direct lines of communication with IS leadership and was actively involved in facilitating logistics, finances, and operational planning. Some members were reportedly also working as recruiters and intelligence agents.
Daesh, while smaller in size compared to Al-Qaeda-affiliated Al-Shabaab, remains a significant threat in the region. The two extremist groups are known to compete violently over influence, territory, and ideology, often engaging in deadly clashes. Al-Shabaab continues to be the dominant militant force in Somalia, regularly launching bombings and armed assaults targeting civilians and government forces.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment