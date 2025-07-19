UAE: Office Perfect For Instagram? Design Spaces To Aid Work, Not Looks, Say Employees

UAE offices need to shift focus from being visually striking to being truly human-centered ; that's the recurring message from HR professionals and workplace designers.

This takeaway from Gensler's newly released 2025 Global Workplace Survey has prompted HR leaders and workplace experts to call for a shift: from picture-perfect setups to purpose-driven, human-centred design.

The global architecture and design firm surveyed over 16,800 full-time office workers across 15 countries, including a deep sample from the UAE, to better understand what modern employees truly need from their workplaces.

While UAE office workers acknowledge that their workplaces have improved since the pandemic, most believe their needs are still not met. Only 31 per cent of UAE employees strongly agree that their current work environment enables them to perform at their best, despite widespread office renovations and investments in workplace upgrades.

Common challenges persist: noise, inefficient layouts, lack of meeting room availability, and insufficient quiet zones for focused work. Key employee priorities include better acoustics in shared spaces, access to informal collaboration zones, and dedicated areas for focused, undisturbed work.

Need and design

“The UAE has become a global benchmark for ambition and adaptability. In cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi, we are witnessing rapid shifts in how people live and work, and the workplace must evolve accordingly,” said Edith Eddy, Senior Interior Designer, Workplace, at Gensler Middle East.

“Our research reveals a clear gap between what employees need to thrive - flexibility, creativity, and connection - and what their current spaces provide. Bridging this gap will be essential for organisations aiming to attract talent, foster innovation, and design workplaces that truly support the future of work in the Emirates."

The UAE currently ranks in the 'middle tier' globally when it comes to workplace satisfaction - performing better than France and Japan, but falling behind countries like the UK, India, and the United States."

Key drivers

Nicki Wilson, executive director of Genie Recruitment, highlighted how cultural and structural flexibility has transformed engagement in her firm.

“Now we finish early every Friday and the whole team works from home that day. We introduced a 'work from anywhere' policy where each team member can work remotely for a full week once a year with an extra allowance to support working from another country. This encourages travel, creativity and fresh perspective.”

She added,“Flexibility has increased accountability and engagement. There's a stronger sense of mutual trust. People feel empowered to own their time which means they show up more present and productive.”

According to Wilson, UAE offices in 2025 need to prioritise“human-centred” elements over aesthetics.“ Design wise, UAE offices in 2025 need to focus less on just looking“Instagrammable” and more on being human-centred.

"That means quiet zones for focus, collaborative breakout areas, adjustable lighting, greenery and open air wherever possible. Movement-friendly layouts and high-quality ergonomic furniture are no longer optional, they're expected.”

She also emphasised the need for a cultural shift.“Culturally, the shift has to be toward outcome-based leadership. The 'bums on seats' mentality is outdated. Employees want autonomy, trust and purpose. That means leaders need to move from managing time to managing results and supporting mental wellbeing as a core business priority - not just a side perk.”

Importantly, employee feedback loops need to be constant. A one-off survey doesn't cut it. Whether you run a 10-person business or a 1,000-person company, ask regularly: 'What would help you thrive here?' Then act on it.”

Creative labs

The survey also highlighted a mismatch between what employees experience and what they ideally want. Only 15 per cent described their ideal workplace as a formal“business hub,” while 29 per cent said that label reflected their current office setup.

In contrast, there's a growing appetite for“creative labs” and“nature retreats” - environments that promote creativity, calm, and purpose over rigid formality.

Employees are asking for more than flashy amenities.

Aws Ismail, a UAE-based professional, summed up what many feel is missing from modern offices.

“Honestly, I believe a lot of offices still feel quite disconnected from what employees need to thrive. Post-pandemic upgrades might look good on the surface, but many spaces don't encourage true collaboration, creativity, or even healthy competition. I think what's missing is an environment where people can learn from each other, be challenged, and feel part of something.”

He added, "It's not just about comfortable chairs or a pool table, it's about the energy in the office, the leadership presence, and creating a culture that pushes people to perform at their best."