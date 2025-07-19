Shpageeza Cricket League Begins In Kabul Today

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The 10th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) began today (Saturday) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, featuring five teams from across the country.

The participating teams are Speenghar Tigers, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Amo Sharks, Mis-e-Ainak Knights, and Bost Defenders.

The opening match is being played between Amo Sharks and Bost Defenders.

The short-format tournament will run through August 1. Defending champions Amo Sharks won the 9th edition of the SCL last year.

kk/sa