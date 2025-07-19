Shpageeza Cricket League Begins In Kabul Today
KABUL (Pajhwok): The 10th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) began today (Saturday) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, featuring five teams from across the country.
The participating teams are Speenghar Tigers, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Amo Sharks, Mis-e-Ainak Knights, and Bost Defenders.
The opening match is being played between Amo Sharks and Bost Defenders.
The short-format tournament will run through August 1. Defending champions Amo Sharks won the 9th edition of the SCL last year.
kk/sa
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment