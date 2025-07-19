Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Shpageeza Cricket League Begins In Kabul Today

Shpageeza Cricket League Begins In Kabul Today


2025-07-19 04:00:17
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The 10th edition of the Shpageeza Cricket League (SCL) began today (Saturday) at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium, featuring five teams from across the country.

The participating teams are Speenghar Tigers, Band-e-Amir Dragons, Amo Sharks, Mis-e-Ainak Knights, and Bost Defenders.

The opening match is being played between Amo Sharks and Bost Defenders.

The short-format tournament will run through August 1. Defending champions Amo Sharks won the 9th edition of the SCL last year.

kk/sa

MENAFN19072025000174011037ID1109820626

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search