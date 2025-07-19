403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
S. Korea Reports Four Fatalities as Floods Persist
(MENAFN) The death toll from catastrophic flooding in South Korea has risen to four, following two additional fatalities as intense rainfall continues to wreak havoc. One person remains missing after being swept away by a river, as authorities rush to evacuate thousands from affected regions, according to media on Friday.
The two latest deaths occurred in Seosan, a city in South Chungcheong province, while a person disappeared after being carried away by a swollen river in Gwangju, located in the southwest.
In response to the growing crisis, local authorities have evacuated over 5,190 residents across 13 cities and provinces. The flooding has also led to significant damage, with 496 public properties and 276 private residences impacted by the relentless rains.
The torrential downpours have also caused disruptions to ferry services in various regions.
On Thursday, the South Korean government escalated its response to the crisis, raising the disaster alert level to the highest tier, "serious," as the impact of the storm intensifies.
Meteorological authorities revealed that Seosan, the worst-hit area, received a staggering 344 millimeters (13.5 inches) of rain from Wednesday evening onward. In an alarming statistic, the city recorded 114.9 millimeters (4.5 inches) of rain in just one hour—between 1:46 AM and 2:46 AM—marking the heaviest rainfall for July since records began in 1968.
The two latest deaths occurred in Seosan, a city in South Chungcheong province, while a person disappeared after being carried away by a swollen river in Gwangju, located in the southwest.
In response to the growing crisis, local authorities have evacuated over 5,190 residents across 13 cities and provinces. The flooding has also led to significant damage, with 496 public properties and 276 private residences impacted by the relentless rains.
The torrential downpours have also caused disruptions to ferry services in various regions.
On Thursday, the South Korean government escalated its response to the crisis, raising the disaster alert level to the highest tier, "serious," as the impact of the storm intensifies.
Meteorological authorities revealed that Seosan, the worst-hit area, received a staggering 344 millimeters (13.5 inches) of rain from Wednesday evening onward. In an alarming statistic, the city recorded 114.9 millimeters (4.5 inches) of rain in just one hour—between 1:46 AM and 2:46 AM—marking the heaviest rainfall for July since records began in 1968.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment