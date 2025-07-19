403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Athens Confronts Worsening Water Shortage
(MENAFN) Athens is confronting a worsening water shortage, according to reports emerging Wednesday.
A newspaper highlighted alarming data from a recent study by the BEYOND Operational Unit of the National Observatory of Athens, revealing that the Mornos Reservoir, the city's primary water source, reached its second-lowest water level in 20 years this past May.
The reservoir is currently operating at only 60% to 65% of its usual May capacity, marking a sharp decline from its near-full state in 2022, the report noted.
“Despite improved rainfall indicators in 2025 compared to 2024, water storage continues to decrease,” said Alexandros Konis, a researcher at the National Observatory of Athens.
In addition to Mornos, the supplementary Evinos Reservoir is also experiencing severe strain, with its surface area shrinking significantly.
“These findings confirm increasing hydrological pressure on Athens’ water system and highlight the urgent need for public awareness and immediate governmental action,” said Haralambos Kontoes, the scientific director of the BEYOND Unit.
The research highlights the long-term effects of ongoing drought conditions, reduced snow cover, and escalating heat events, all of which contribute to faster evaporation rates and diminished runoff into vital water reserves.
A newspaper highlighted alarming data from a recent study by the BEYOND Operational Unit of the National Observatory of Athens, revealing that the Mornos Reservoir, the city's primary water source, reached its second-lowest water level in 20 years this past May.
The reservoir is currently operating at only 60% to 65% of its usual May capacity, marking a sharp decline from its near-full state in 2022, the report noted.
“Despite improved rainfall indicators in 2025 compared to 2024, water storage continues to decrease,” said Alexandros Konis, a researcher at the National Observatory of Athens.
In addition to Mornos, the supplementary Evinos Reservoir is also experiencing severe strain, with its surface area shrinking significantly.
“These findings confirm increasing hydrological pressure on Athens’ water system and highlight the urgent need for public awareness and immediate governmental action,” said Haralambos Kontoes, the scientific director of the BEYOND Unit.
The research highlights the long-term effects of ongoing drought conditions, reduced snow cover, and escalating heat events, all of which contribute to faster evaporation rates and diminished runoff into vital water reserves.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- CLAPS Casino Registers One Of 2025'S Largest Slot Wins With $5 Million USDT Payout
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- GUNZ Announces $GUN Token Expansion To Solana
- Acquisition Of Majority Shares In PEACEMIND Inc. (To Make It A Subsidiary) And Capital And Business Alliance
- GBM Launches Auction Festival With The Sandbox, Aavegotchi, Unstoppable Domains, And More
CommentsNo comment