Athens Confronts Worsening Water Shortage

2025-07-19 03:39:01
(MENAFN) Athens is confronting a worsening water shortage, according to reports emerging Wednesday.

A newspaper highlighted alarming data from a recent study by the BEYOND Operational Unit of the National Observatory of Athens, revealing that the Mornos Reservoir, the city's primary water source, reached its second-lowest water level in 20 years this past May.

The reservoir is currently operating at only 60% to 65% of its usual May capacity, marking a sharp decline from its near-full state in 2022, the report noted.

“Despite improved rainfall indicators in 2025 compared to 2024, water storage continues to decrease,” said Alexandros Konis, a researcher at the National Observatory of Athens.

In addition to Mornos, the supplementary Evinos Reservoir is also experiencing severe strain, with its surface area shrinking significantly.

“These findings confirm increasing hydrological pressure on Athens’ water system and highlight the urgent need for public awareness and immediate governmental action,” said Haralambos Kontoes, the scientific director of the BEYOND Unit.

The research highlights the long-term effects of ongoing drought conditions, reduced snow cover, and escalating heat events, all of which contribute to faster evaporation rates and diminished runoff into vital water reserves.

