Former England Cricketer Michael Atherton Recommends Three-Spinner Strategy For India In Manchester Test

Former England cricketer Michael Atherton weighed in on the possible tweaks that India can make for the fourth Test in Manchester and suggested a three-spinner bowling combination against his former side.

England broke Indian hearts with a 22-run victory in the third Test at Lord's to ascend to a 2-1 lead in the five-match series. With India contemplating its pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's utility and the best combination to restore parity, Atherton believes it is time for left-arm wristspinner Kuldeep Yadav to showcase his prowess and weave his magic.

The 57-year-old offered cogent advice to India to go with a two-pace and three-spin bowling attack, considering Old Trafford has favoured wrist spin. Even though a spin-laden combination could work wonders for India, the weather forecast in Manchester has hinted at the possibility of rain, which could prompt them to reconsider their team selection.

"In the middle, where the televised pitches are, I said just flat, flat, flat. You know wrist spin goes well at Old Trafford in those circumstances, so I was wondering whether they could go like Bumrah and Siraj and then play their three spinners, Washington Sundar, Jadeja and Kuldeep. But you don't know about the forecast in Manchester, that's the other thing. If it's going to be cooler and showerier, more showery, and whether the fast bowlers then come into it, but I think that's a definite option India should think about," Atherton said on the Sky Sports podcast.

After India brought the series to level terms in the second Test at Edgbaston, India captain Shubman Gill claimed that it was tempting to use Kuldeep, but extending batting depth was their first priority. India went with the same combination, with Bumrah replacing Prasidh Krishna, and ultimately misfired in their attempts to chase down England's 193-run target, conceding a 1-2 lead.

With India desperate for a win, former India captain Ajinkya Rahane has urged the tourists to create space for Kuldeep if Manchester's strip resembles the past surfaces.

"If the wicket is similar to the last three matches, he should play. You need guys who can get you those wickets, batting-wise, it is all well. But if you score 25-30 runs less, it is okay, but you need someone to take these wickets, as you cannot always depend on fast bowlers. One guy has to play that defensive role; guys who can bowl those long spells and in one channel. It will also bring a different variation," Rahane had said on his YouTube channel.

India's squad:

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.