Australia Delivers First Batch Of Abrams Tanks To Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in a release from the Australian Ministry of Defense , according to Ukrinform.

“In response to a request from the Government of Ukraine, Australia is providing 49 Abrams tanks to help bolster its fight against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion,” the statement reads.

The ministry clarified that Ukraine has already received more than half of the promised tanks, and the remaining vehicles will be delivered in the coming months.

“The M1A1 Abrams tanks will make a significant contribution to Ukraine's ongoing fight against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion,” said Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles.

“Australia remains steadfast in our support for Ukraine and seeing a just and lasting peace,” he added.

Australia, one of the largest non-NATO contributors to Ukraine, has been providing military aid, ammunition, and defense equipment since Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The government allocated a support package worth 1.5 billion Australian dollars (approximately 910 million USD), within which the decommissioned M1A1 Abrams tanks are being supplied at Kyiv's request.

The delay in delivering the tanks was due to the need for U.S. approval to transfer American-made tanks to a third country, as well as logistical challenges in transporting such a large number of armored vehicles to Ukraine.

