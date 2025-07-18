PM Modi To Interact With 22 Senior BJP Leaders Of Chhattisgarh Today To Strengthen Party Leadership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold an important interaction with 22 senior BJP leaders from Chhattisgarh on Saturday. This meeting is being seen as a significant step in strengthening the party's coordination and leadership structure within the state.

The interaction will primarily include leaders who have worked closely with PM Modi either at an organisational or administrative level over the years.

Among those participating in the meeting are several prominent faces of Chhattisgarh politics. These include Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, who previously served as a Union Minister, and Assembly Speaker Dr. Raman Singh, who is a veteran BJP leader and served three consecutive terms as the Chief Minister of the state. Both leaders have been instrumental in shaping the party's strategies in Chhattisgarh.

Other notable attendees include former Assembly Speaker and current BJP MLA Dharamlal Kaushik, Member of Parliament Brijmohan Agrawal, and former state ministers Rajesh Munat and Amar Agarwal.

Former MP Ashok Sharma, former MP Chandrashekhar Sahu, and senior BJP leaders such as Sachchidanand Upasane and former MLA Devji Bhai Patel are also expected to be part of the interaction.

According to sources, the dialogue is aimed at reviewing the political and developmental road map for Chhattisgarh, especially in light of recent electoral performances and the evolving political landscape in the region.

PM Modi is likely to seek feedback from the leaders and provide strategic guidance as the BJP looks to consolidate its position ahead of upcoming political challenges.

This engagement aims to focus on regional leadership and its effort to ensure grassroots connection and effective governance through experienced political leadership.

The meeting is also expected to include discussions on organisational strengthening, public welfare schemes, and ways to further align state-level efforts with the central government's vision.