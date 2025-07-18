ENG Vs IND: Top 5 Indian Run-Getters In Tests Against England At Old Trafford

Old Trafford hasn't been easy for India, but some batsmen have shone. This article highlights the top 5 Indian run-scorers in Tests at this historic venue, including legends like Sunil Gavaskar and Sachin Tendulkar.

After the Lord's Test defeat, Team India will face England in the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester, which will take place on July 23.

Old Trafford has never been kind to Team India as they played nine Tests at the venue from 1936 to 2014, but failed to register a single win as the visitors lost five and drew four. Despite their struggles at the venue in Manchester, a few Indian batters managed to showcase their brilliance and shine with the bat at Old Trafford.

Here's a look at the top 5 Indian run-scorers in Tests at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Former India captain and batting legend Sunil Gavaskar leads the chart among the Indian batters with the most Test runs at Old Trafford in Manchester. Gavaskar amassed 242 runs, including a century and 2 fifties, at an average of 48.40. His best performance came in the 1974 Test, where he played a gritty innings of 101 off 251 balls, including 8 fours, before his unfortunate run out. Sunil Gavaskar is one of the two Indian batters to have scored more than 200 Test runs in aggregate at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The second on the list of India's leading Test run-scorers at Old Trafford in Manchester is none other than Vijay Merchant, one of the batting greats in his generation. Merchant aggregated 225 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 56.25. He was the Indian batter to amass over 200 runs in Tests at Old Trafford. His best performance came in the 1936 Test of the England tour, scoring 114 and forming a 203-run stand for the opening wicket with Syed Mushtaq Ali (112).

Mohammed Azharuddin had only one outing in the Old Trafford Test, which came in 1990. Yet, the former Indian captain is on the list of leading run-getters among Indian batters at the venue. Azharuddin aggregated 190 runs, including a century, at an impressive average of 95. His best performance came in the first innings of the Manchester Test, played a brilliant counter-attacking innings of 179 off 243 balls and stitched a 112-run partnership with Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 68 off 136 balls.

Sachin Tendulkar made his first and only appearance at Old Trafford during his debut Test series in England in 1990. Tendulkar, who went on to become a legendary batter, had a dream outing in the Manchester Test of 1990, scoring 187 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an exceptional average of 187. It was in this match that Tendulkar recorded his maiden international century of his career, playing an unbeaten innings of 119 off 225 balls, which helped India avoid defeat in their 408-run chase.

Syed Mushtaq Ali is the fifth leading run-getter among the Indian batters at Old Trafford in Manchester. He amassed 172 runs, including a century, at an average of 43.00 in four innings from two matches in 1936 and 1946. His best performance came in the 1936 Manchester Test, where he scored 112 and formed a 203-run stand for the opening wicket with Vijay Merchant, who scored 114. Their partnership was pivotal in drawing the Test match against England at Old Trafford.