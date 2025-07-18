Tesla Stock Sees 28% Slide In Retail Chatter Over Past Week Ahead Of Q2 Earnings

Retail messages on Stocktwits about EV giant Tesla Inc. (TSLA) have declined by about 28% over the past seven days, ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings.

Tesla is scheduled to report its second-quarter (Q2) earnings after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23. Analysts on average expect the company to report an earnings per share of $0.41, below the $0.52 reported in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Tesla is currently among the top ten most active stocks on Stocktwits. Retail sentiment around Tesla is trending in the 'bearish' territory at the time of writing, coupled with 'low' message volume.

TSLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:07 p.m. ET on July 18, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user wondered how much of a pullback the stock would experience if the company were to miss estimates next week.

Tesla reported deliveries of 384,122 units in Q2, marking a 13.5% year-over-year decline and the second consecutive quarter of declining deliveries.

Analysts now estimate the company to report revenue of $22.36 billion in the quarter, down from $25.50 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The company stated in April during its last earnings call that its plans for new vehicles, including more affordable models, remain on track for the start of production in the first half of 2025. However, the company has not released any yet.

Tesla pilot launched its robotaxi service in late June, causing a spike in retail chatter. Since then, the company has seen a decline in investor enthusiasm. Musk's announcement of his political party, called the America Party, following a public fallout with President Donald Trump, also raised concerns among analysts.

Earlier this week, Musk suggested holding a shareholder vote on Tesla's investment in his AI startup, xAI. However, Musk also said that he does not support a merger between the two companies.

Meanwhile, Tesla is increasing its robotaxi service area in Austin, and Musk teased the“most epic demo ever” by the end of the year from the company without providing more details.

The stock is down 18% this year but up approximately 33% over the past 12 months.

