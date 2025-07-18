American Behavioral Clinics' Bluemound Clinic Receives Milwaukee Best Of 2025 Award For Psychiatrist From Businessrate
American Behavioral Clinics
American Behavioral Clinics has been honored with the Milwaukee Best of 2025 Award from BusinessRate for Psychiatrists in Greater Milwaukee, WisconsinOur Bluemound Clinic's 4.5-star rating from 437 Google reviews as of July 18, 2025, is a reflection of our team's unwavering commitment to high-quality, compassionate mental health care.” - David Winston
MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- American Behavioral Clinics is proud to announce that its Bluemound Clinic has been honored with the Milwaukee Best of 2025 Award from BusinessRate for Milwaukee Psychiatrist, recognizing our exceptional customer satisfaction based on recent online client reviews.
Unlike awards determined by votes or nominations, this distinction is grounded in genuine, verified patient feedback, highlighting American Behavioral Clinics as one of the top-rated psychiatric providers in the Greater Milwaukee area. BusinessRate evaluates businesses using a proprietary algorithm that emphasizes quality and consistency in customer reviews.
Our Bluemound Clinic's 4.5-star rating from 437 Google reviews as of July 18, 2025, is a reflection of our team's unwavering commitment to high-quality, compassionate mental health care. We are grateful to our clients for sharing their experiences and for trusting us with their care. Patient satisfaction is and always will be at the heart of what we do.
American Behavioral Clinics offers a comprehensive range of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations, medication management, therapy, and specialized programs designed to meet the diverse needs of individuals and families across Wisconsin.
This award reinforces American Behavioral Clinics' ongoing mission to deliver personalized, evidence-based treatment in a supportive and professional environment.
In addition to this award, in 2025, Dr. Jim Winston was once again honored for his exceptional dedication to mental health care in Greater Milwaukee by being featured in the 2025 Top Doctors issues of both Milwaukee Magazine and MKE Lifestyle Magazine- a dual recognition that highlights his unwavering commitment to excellence in psychiatric care. Additionally, Dr. Winston was voted among the Top 3 Best Psychiatrists in Milwaukee by the local community, further affirming his respected reputation among both peers and patients alike.
For more information, visit or contact the Bluemound Clinic directly at (414) 774-1749.
About American Behavioral Clinics
American Behavioral Clinics is a leading provider of mental health services in Wisconsin, offering compassionate and effective care across multiple locations. The Bluemound Clinic, located in Milwaukee, is known for its experienced providers, accessible care, and dedication to improving mental wellness for all.
