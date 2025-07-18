Duke Energy Prepares For Potential Severe Storms In Indiana, Urges Customers To Be Ready

PLAINFIELD, Ind., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is monitoring forecasts and preparing for potential severe weather, including strong thunderstorms and damaging winds, that may bring widespread outages to its Indiana service territory this weekend.

"A critical part of being safe in severe weather is being prepared," said Clint Carnahan, general manager of emergency preparedness at Duke Energy. "We do regular storm planning throughout the year, and we want our customers to be prepared as well so they can react quickly during a storm."

Be prepared



Ensure mobile phones remain charged and you have an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, nonperishable foods and medicines. If someone in your home has special needs or relies on electric-powered life support equipment, determine the actions you'd take in the event of an extended power outage, including alternate shelter arrangements.

Outage reporting and status updates

Duke Energy customers who experience an outage during a storm can report it the following ways:



Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Use the Duke Energy mobile app. Download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Visit duke-energy/outages on a desktop computer or mobile device.

Call the automated outage-reporting system at 800.343.3525.

Receive the most up-to-date information about restoration efforts by enrolling in Outage Alerts Visit Duke Energy's interactive outage map on the company's website to find up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration.

More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety .

Duke Energy Indiana



Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 920,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: McKenzie Barbknecht

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

