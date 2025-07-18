Duke Energy Prepares For Potential Severe Storms In Indiana, Urges Customers To Be Ready
PLAINFIELD, Ind., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy is monitoring forecasts and preparing for potential severe weather, including strong thunderstorms and damaging winds, that may bring widespread outages to its Indiana service territory this weekend.
"A critical part of being safe in severe weather is being prepared," said Clint Carnahan, general manager of emergency preparedness at Duke Energy. "We do regular storm planning throughout the year, and we want our customers to be prepared as well so they can react quickly during a storm."
Be prepared
-
Ensure mobile phones remain charged and you have an adequate supply of flashlights, batteries, bottled water, nonperishable foods and medicines.
If someone in your home has special needs or relies on electric-powered life support equipment, determine the actions you'd take in the event of an extended power outage, including alternate shelter arrangements.
Outage reporting and status updates
Duke Energy customers who experience an outage during a storm can report it the following ways:
-
Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).
Use the Duke Energy mobile app. Download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.
Visit duke-energy/outages on a desktop computer or mobile device.
Call the automated outage-reporting system at 800.343.3525.
Receive the most up-to-date information about restoration efforts by enrolling in Outage Alerts
Visit Duke Energy's interactive outage map on the company's website to find up-to-date information on power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration.
More tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety .
Duke Energy Indiana
Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 920,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.
Duke Energy
Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.
Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.
More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.
Contact: McKenzie Barbknecht
24-Hour: 800.559.3853
SOURCE Duke EnergyWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- Bydfi Joins Seoul Meta Week 2025, Advancing Web3 Vision And South Korea Strategy
- Oasis Protocol Foundation Launches ROFL Mainnet: Verifiable Offchain Compute Framework Powering AI Applications
- Record Growth Fuels Next Phase For Revolving Games - Games Publishing, IP Deals & Player Expansion
- Bitmex Study Reveals 90% Drop In Extreme Bitcoin Perpetual Futures Funding Rates Since 2016, Signalling Market Maturation
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
CommentsNo comment