LG Launches“Less Artificial, More Human” Brand Film

LG Electronics (LG) has unveiled a new a brand film titled“Less Artificial, More Human,” inspiring customers to explore how life can be enriched through thoughtful moments and meaningful experiences powered by LG's Affectionate Intelligence. This film is part of the ongoing Life's Good global campaign, initially introduced in August 2023 to spread a message of optimism worldwide.

LG is committed to redefining the customer experience, ensuring that the essence of Life's Good is reflected in every aspect of its products, services and communications. In this evolving AI era, LG continues its pursuit of delivering more authentic experiences by keeping humans at the heart of AI innovation.

This year's campaign emphasizes Life's Good moments in everyday life with LG's Affectionate Intelligence, which better understands and empathizes with customers. By incorporating the company's human-centric philosophy, LG aims to move beyond technology-centric AI approaches, fostering deeper connections and more meaningful interactions between their products and users.

The new brand film heartwarmingly conveys how LG intuitively integrates its AI into customers' daily routines, offering support to foster personalized experiences that enhance life at home, work and on the go.

The film begins at home, where a family enjoys ordinary yet precious moments together, relieved from daily chores with LG AI Home solutions quietly adapting to their individual needs. Whether it's a gentle reminder to take an umbrella or automatically turning off the lights when everyone has left, the intelligent home simplifies routines so individuals can have the peace of mind to go about their day. As the film continues, viewers can see how the workplace transforms into a balanced environment with optimal air quality and temperature control for enhanced comfort. On the road, the system intuitively understands the physical and emotional state of both the driver and passengers, providing personalized recommendations that make every journey more relaxing and reassuring.

“Our brand's focus is not just on AI technology itself, but on how it enhances customers' lives in meaningful ways,” said Kim Hyo-eun, vice president and head of LG's Brand Management Division.“This campaign aims to showcase how LG's Affectionate Intelligence can positively transform our daily life, seamlessly integrating into everyday moments to offer comfort, ease and connection.”

LG has been a pace-setter in the innovation of AI technology in the Middle East, employing its ThinQ platform to create more intelligent home environments and deliver regionalized solutions. For example, LG's smart appliances, such as air conditioners and washing machines, are tailored to the needs of the region, delivering energy efficiency for heat-scalded climates and solutions such as fabric-sensitive washing programs for conventional apparel like abayas and kanduras. In addition, LG ThinQ TVs support Arabic voice recognition, which can be utilized to search for content and control devices with ease, reflecting the company's adaptive culture.

In retail and sustainability, LG has launched AI-based digital signage in malls and airports, showing personalized ads through facial recognition and behavioral analysis. The firm has also concentrated on energy-efficient appliances that employ AI to reduce water and electricity usage in line with the Middle East's drive for green technologies. Such innovations reflect LG's prowess to blend global experience with local knowledge in order to produce effective AI solutions.

The global campaign has rolled out in countries including the UAE, UK, Germany, Brazil, Mexico and Australia. The brand film can be viewed here, and more details about the campaign can be found on the LG website (LG/lifesgood ).

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 75,000. LG's four Companies – Home Appliance Solution, Media Entertainment Solution, Vehicle Solution and Eco Solution – combined for global revenue of over KRW 88 trillion in 2024. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit for the latest news.

